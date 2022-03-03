Arizona bill would make it harder to discipline lawyers

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Senate Republicans in Arizona have voted to require the state bar to pay attorney fees and other costs if the bar seeks to discipline a lawyer and ends up losing.

The measure approved has the potential to discourage investigations of attorneys accused of ethical violations or other misbehavior.

Republican Senator Vince leach introduced the bill after Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a bar complaint against Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who said Brnovich and lawyers in his office broke attorney ethics rules while representing her in cases related to the 2020 election.

Leach says Hobbs “weaponized” the bar complaint system by targeting Brnovich. He says in looking into it he found others were also taking advantage of that system.

Under the new bill, the State Bar of Arizona would be required to pay for attorney fees, investigation and court costs, the loss of future earnings and damage to a lawyer’s reputation if the bar pursues discipline but doesn’t win the case.

The bill passed in a 16-11 vote and goes to the House next.