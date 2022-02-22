Bystanders at Tempe store peppersprayed by shoplifter

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police are searching for a suspected shoplifter who peppersprayed customers and staff inside a Michael’s craft store.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Michael’s in Tempe Marketplace on Monday shortly before 11 a.m.

They believe the suspect accidentally discharged the pepperspray as he was trying to shoplift items.\

The pepperspray came out as employees attempted to confront him.

Police say firefighters treated six people at the scene for coughing and eye irritation.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.