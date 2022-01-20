Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
Published 10:54 AM

Arizona Rep. Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

MGN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) made a statement saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Grijalva began his statement with, “On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits."

"My staff and I will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact," continued Rep. Grijalva. "I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”

Arizona News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content