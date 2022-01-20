Arizona Rep. Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) made a statement saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Grijalva began his statement with, “On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits."

"My staff and I will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact," continued Rep. Grijalva. "I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”