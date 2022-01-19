$61M to go towards Arizona wildfire prevention

Millions to help the nation and Arizona fight against wildfires

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - An announcement was made recently about $61 million to be invested towards Arizona's wildfire prevention.

Funding will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law which was helped shaped by Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly (Both D-AZ).

“Increasing wildfires threaten the health and safety of Arizona communities -- this $61 million investment from our infrastructure law will prevent and mitigate the impacts of wildfires and boost recovery across Arizona,” expressed Sen. Sinema.

This law provides $3 billion to help fight wildfires throughout the nation and $61 million will go to Arizona directly as well as four other recovery projects.

“Today’s wildfires, worsened by changing climate and historic drought, cause more and more damage in Arizona each year. But now, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law we passed, Arizonans living in high fire-risk environments can expect to see record levels of investment in forest health initiatives that will ultimately help make our state more resilient to wildfires,” said Sen. Kelly.