Senator Sinema introduces Chance to Compete Act

New bill to help applicants receive federal jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Sentor Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced the Chance to Compete Act which will make federal job hiring more fair for Arizonans.

“We’re making federal hiring more efficient and the federal government more effective by removing barriers and expanding opportunities for skilled Arizonans who have the knowledge and experience to work in the federal government, even if they don’t have a traditional college degree,” expressed Sen. Sinema.

The bill is also backed by Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) to make federal jobs opportunities easier to obtain without having to jump through certain hurdles.

“For too long, the federal government’s hiring priorities have focused on college degrees and institutions instead of if the individual is actually qualified,” Sen. Hagerty began. “Federal workers should be hired based on skills, not just if they have a degree. I’m pleased to have Senator Sinema’s partnership as we seek to modernize our federal workforce, which taxpayers depend on.”

Instead of relying on subjective evaluations and reviews, the act will have agencies use more grounded tests for applicants.