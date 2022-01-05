Election officials to rebut claims in AZ ballot review

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Election officials in Arizona plan to present a point-by-point rebuttal of a partisan review of the 2020 election on Wednesday.

Election administrators and the mostly Republican leaders of Maricopa County scheduled to offer their most detailed response in a public meeting of the County Board of Supervisors.

The review began with a sweeping subpoena issued by Senate Republican leaders in late 2020 and the closely watched ballot review ended in September without producing proof to support former President Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

The Cyber Ninjas, hired by the Senate Republicans, report confirmed President Biden’s narrow victory in Maricopa County but claimed a number of shortcomings in election procedures and suggested the final tally still could not be relied upon.