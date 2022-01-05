Skip to Content
Arizona News
By ,
Published 7:29 AM

Election officials to rebut claims in AZ ballot review

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Election officials in Arizona plan to present a point-by-point rebuttal of a partisan review of the 2020 election on Wednesday.

Election administrators and the mostly Republican leaders of Maricopa County scheduled to offer their most detailed response in a public meeting of the County Board of Supervisors.

The review began with a sweeping subpoena issued by Senate Republican leaders in late 2020 and the closely watched ballot review ended in September without producing proof to support former President Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

The Cyber Ninjas, hired by the Senate Republicans, report confirmed President Biden’s narrow victory in Maricopa County but claimed a number of shortcomings in election procedures and suggested the final tally still could not be relied upon.

Arizona News
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content