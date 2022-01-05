Skip to Content
Arizona man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter

Man facing nearly 15 years in prison

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 4, a man from Chinle, Arizona was sentenced to 177 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

A United States district judge sentenced 23-year-old Jeroy Johnson Benally, who previously pleaded guilty and has a possibility of supervised release.

Benally shot and killed the victim on August 28, 2020, then was later placed under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

