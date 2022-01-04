Arizona sports betting revenue far below expectations

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's sports betting revenue was far below the high expectations set by Gov. Doug Ducey and other proponents of the new gambling law through the first two months.

The state's general fund collected just over $1.3 million in taxes and fantasy sports brought in just 46,000 to the state general fund in September and October.

A lot of this is due to a large number of sports gambling operations awarded to American Indian tribes to run online sports books are not yet in operation.

On top of that, a lot of free bets for new users erased what would have been a much bigger intake.

Sports betting operations as a whole took in $777 million in September and October and paid out $706 million, leaving a profit of $68 million.

Still in Arizona, legislature’s budget Analysts estimate the state will bring in over $15 million every year.