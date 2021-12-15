Vehicle program helps improve Arizona air quality

Program improves enviornment

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 15, The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) announced that their Voluntary Vehicle Repair Program (VVRP) has helped reduce vehicle emission.

The VVRP also set a new record for customer participation since September 2021 and saved customers nearly $300,000.

“VVRP is a win for customers, approved vehicle repair facilities and the quality of the air we breathe,” expressed ADEQ Air Quality Division Director Daniel Czecholinski. “We’re excited to see that a record number of motorists are taking advantage of the ADEQ Voluntary Vehicle Repair Program, sharing their positive experiences and recommending the program.”

The VVRP helps check failed emission inspections and offsets some of the costs required.

From 2018 to 2021, the program eliminated over 800 tons of pollutants and helped over 6,000 vehicles.