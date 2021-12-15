New executive director announced for Down Syndrome Network Arizona

Organization appoints new director for the next year

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 15, the Board of Directors of Down Syndrome Network Arizona (DSNetwork) has appointed Ms. Jennifer O'Connell as the new Executive Director.

She will officially be joining the team on January 1, 2022 and will succeed previous director Louise Bowden.

“The board of directors is immensely thankful for Ms. Bowden’s exceptional service to DSNetwork and knows Ms. O’Connell is the right new leader to guide DSNetwork into the future.” stated Jill Nico, Chair of DSNetwork Board of Directors.

O'Connell has over 25 years of business experience in several sectors and has worked in sales with global markets.

Her son was born with down syndrome, which had O'Connell turn towards education to offer her expertise.

O'Connell expressed, “I am pleased and honored to serve as the incoming Executive Director and be a voice for this amazing organization as we continue to educate, advocate and support everyone touched by Down syndrome in our communities.”