City of San Luis receives recognition with Financial Reporting Award

Finance Department awarded with certificate

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has been awarded a certificate for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was given by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), as it recognizes a significant accomplishment by a city government.

During a meeting held on November 9, the award was presented to the City of San Luis Finance Department, marking it as the eighth year in a row to receive the recognition.

“This award is highest form of recognition and this achievement continues to be accomplished by our Finance Department,” expressed Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “Thank you, Finance Department staff, for making sure the city’s finances remain open and transparent” he added.