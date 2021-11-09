SL Port of Entry to receive $300 million according to Sen. Kelly

Sen. Kelly: Washington has failed Arizona for decades - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill is ready for President Biden's signature. Some of that money will be spent right here at our local ports of entry. That’s why U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly toured the border and the San Luis Port of Entry today, to see just how severe the needs are when it comes to protection and staffing.

Sen. Kelly met with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about the needs at the border and infrastructure funding.

"It’s what I talk to the administration a lot about, which is… more staffing, more technology, better technology on the border to help them do their jobs," says Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

And when it comes to the border crisis as a whole…

Washington D.C., you know, has failed Arizona and other states on this issue for decades. We’ve spent tens of billions of dollars and we still have a problem," explains Sen. Kelly.

In addition to border security issues, the senator says the San Luis Port of Entry is in need of renovations costing nearly $300 million.

"This has been like this since 1985. It was good in 1985. It’s not good today. You know, so 36 years later we’ve got more traffic, pedestrian, vehicle traffic," says Sen. Kelly.

Sen. Kelly also applauds Yuma's agriculture industry for growing more crops with less water.