School Choice Pioneer endorses Lacy Cooper for Attorney General

Candidate looking for education reforms

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 3, Lacy Cooper, an upcoming candidate for Attorney General, has announced that she has been endorsed by Lisa Graham Keegan, a leading voice for education reform.

Keegan is a former Superintendent of Public Instruction and is currently a partner of the Keegan Company, who is a longstanding advocate for education reform.

“I am proud to endorse Lacy Cooper to be Arizona’s next Attorney General,” expressed Keegan. “Not only is she a career prosecutor with the experience we need at the helm of the Attorney General’s Office, but Lacy is a compassionate leader who’s committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure low-income children and children of color have access to the best possible education. Lacy truly has a servant’s heart, and I am confident she will lead our state well as our next Attorney General.” 

Cooper and Keegan share similar ideals in wanting students to get the education they need.

“What I appreciate most about Lisa Graham Keegan is that she is unyielding in her devotion to Arizona’s kids, and in particular, those who come from a lower socio-economic background,” said Cooper. “Lisa has revolutionized education in the state of Arizona and created a model for the rest of the country to follow, but she will not be fully satisfied until all children in this state receive a stellar education. I will join Lisa in that fight, and I am proud to have her support.” 

As Attorney General, Cooper advocates for education reforms much like Keegan, and wants to hold school districts accountable for discrimination against students.

