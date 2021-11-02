Skip to Content
USCBP: Girls 4 and 8 among 10 undocumented migrants crammed into truck bed

19-year-old arrested on federal human smuggling charges

Agents say 10 people were crammed into the back of the pickup truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents say they recently found 10 undocumented, immigrants, including two little girls, crammed into the bed of a pickup truck.

Agents say the stopped the truck just a few miles north of the Sasabe Port of Entry. They say inspection of the vehicle revealed the migrants hidden beneath sheets of plywood.

Border Patrol say 4 and 8-year-old girls were among the migrants

They say, as they unloaded the immigrants they discovered the girls, ages 4 and 8, as well as a 17-year-old. The teenager was unaccompanied.

Agents say the undocumented migrants came from Mexico and Guatemala. All were taken in for processing and likely removal from the U.S.

Border Patrol arrested the truck's 19-year-old driver. He'll face federal human trafficking charges.

