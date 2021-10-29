Arizona lawmaker saves woman suffering medical emergency on plane

Had an apparent allergic reaction to other passenger's peanuts

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - An Arizona lawmaker came to the rescue of his fellow passenger during a flight from Washington D.C. to Phoenix.

State Representative Dr. Amish Shah (D-24) was on his way back from an ER doctor convention Thursday when American Airlines staff announced a woman was going into anaphylactic shock.

Courtesy of AmishForArizona.com

"All of a sudden, I heard 'there's a medical emergency on the plane if you're a physician, ring your call button,'" Dr. Shah shared.

According to him, the woman had apparently made it known she has a severe allergy to peanuts and asked fellow passengers to not open/eat anything with peanuts in it.

However, someone allegedly did not listen and her blood pressure suddenly dropped. This narrowed the woman's airways, limiting her ability to breathe.

"She was obviously in a little bit of distress," Dr. Shah said. "Complaining of tongue swelling, throat closing."

Per regulations, airlines are responsible for having a medical kit on board; but when the doctor got his hands on the available equipment, he claims the pulse oximeter (which measures oxygen levels in the blood) was dead.

Thus, Dr. Shah reports he put his own Apple Watch on the woman's wrist since it has a built-in electrocardiogram (used for measuring heart sensitivity) and pulse oximeter.

"It's better than nothing," Shah said. "We were able to use all those things to get her vital signs."

American Airlines diverted the plane to Albuquerque, New Mexico where paramedics took the woman to a hospital. Dr. Shah says he and another doctor stayed with the woman throughout the rest of the flight, continuing to monitor her.

After following up with her family hours later, he confirms she is doing much better.