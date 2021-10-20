Skip to Content
Ducey lawyer says Tucson can’t fire unvaccinated employees

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawyer says Tucson’s plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey’s general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her objections in a letter to Tucson’s city attorney on Wednesday, a day after the City Council voted to require vaccinations by Dec. 1. Tucson officials say their plan is legal after a Maricopa County judge struck down a state law banning vaccine mandates. But Foster says a different law requires the city to accommodate any employee who requests a vaccination exemption for religious reasons and cannot deny the request. As of last week, around 300 of the city’s 4,000 employees hadn’t been vaccinated or received an exemption.

The Associated Press

