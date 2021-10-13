Prosecutors won’t file charges in death of Arizona policeman

Arizona News

Charges not filed due to lack of evidence

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Santa Cruz County prosecutors say they won’t file any charges against a driver accused of fatally hitting a Nogales police officer five months ago.

Authorities say Jeremy Brinton was hit and killed by a car on Interstate 19 near Mariposa in May.

County Attorney George Silva told Tucson TV station KGUN9 that prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

Silva says there was no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment or evidence to suggest the driver was distracted by use of a mobile device.

Brinton served 18 years with the Nogales Police Department and is survived by his wife and four children.

A memorial wall was dedicated to Brinton earlier this month in Nogales.