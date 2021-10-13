Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman

Arizona News

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jurors in Arizona have convicted a U.S. Air Force airman of first-degree murder in the death of a Mennonite woman who was living in New Mexico. The jury reached its verdict Wednesday after deliberating for about five hours total. Mark Gooch was also found guilty of kidnapping Sasha Krause in January 2020 outside Farmington where she was gathering material for Sunday school. Her body was found more than a month later outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, with a gunshot wound to the head. Gooch faces life in prison on the murder charge. Sentencing is set for Nov. 24.