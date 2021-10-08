Family, friends, and community mourn veteran DEA agent killed in train shooting

Arizona News

Two agents and Tucson police officer shot by accused drug smugglers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY/KOLD) - Tucson came together Friday to mourn the passing of a veteran Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

Special Agent Mike Garbo died Monday aboard an Amtrak train. Investigators say a pair of accused marijuana smugglers shot and killed Garbo. Investigators say gunfire also injured a agent Steve Fox, and Tucson police officer Phil Hengsteler.

Tucson police have Devonte Okeith Mathis in custody for the agents murder. A second suspect, Darrion Taylor, did not survive the shootout. Officers found him dead in a restroom aboard the train.

Colleagues are remembering Garbo as a leader and a professional. Friday his supervising officer remembered him as a family man and a friend.

"As I look around, I see a room full of heavy hearts, hearts who mourn the loss of supervisory special agent Michael Garbo, hearts who lost their best friend hearts, who lost their mentor and most importantly, two hearts one who lost her father and one who lost the love of her life. Vita and Alexis, Gabriele, on behalf of the men and women at the DA's Phoenix Field Division. You need to know that we grieve with you and we will stand by you," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.

One Tucson officer called on colleagues to use Garbo's memory to fuel their mission.

" Mike would say, press forward brothers disrupt their business. We are criminal interdiction and it's a dangerous job, but only a select few of us are willing to do it. We love you, brother. You are the American legend," said Sgt. David Ortiz.

Garbo left behind a wife and daughter. Fox suffered critical injuries. Hengsteler was wounded, but is expected to make a full recovery.