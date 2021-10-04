Arizona Governor launches cyber command center

Arizona News

New cyber command center debuts

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey (R - Ariz.) has launched a new Cyber Commander Center for Arizona.

The command center debuted during a ceremony at the Department of Public Safety's Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) in Phoenix.

“Cybersecurity is homeland security. Our society is becoming increasingly interconnected through technology, and cybersecurity has become one of the most important issues facing Arizona,” stated Governor Ducey.

“This new command center will be critical in protecting Arizonans and ensuring our cyber infrastructure remains safe and secure. I’m hopeful that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will recognize the success of these partnerships on cybersecurity and begin to treat border security just as seriously.”

The center will be used to prevent and respond to cyberattacks, as well as provide a location for cybersecurity professionals.

The Arizona Department of Homeland Security detected and alerted about 68 million threats and protected state websites from over 800,000 attacks in September.