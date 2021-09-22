$5K reward for info on bighorn sheep ram poaching in Arizona

Arizona News

Search continues for group of men allegedly involved

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD) made it known the government agency is still on the lookout for information on the poaching of a mature, desert bighorn sheep ram.

AGFD officials say the ram was shot down Saturday, July 10, in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam.

Investigators confirm a group of five men were seen leaving the scene in two vehicles. They have reason to believe these men poached the ram.

The AGFD’s Operation Game Thief program initially offered $2,500 for any information leading to a conviction. With the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society now offering $2,500; the total reward stands at $5,000.