Scottsdale man who skipped sentencing gets extra prison time

Arizona News

IRS said perpetrator lied on tax returns, owes them $2.2M

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Federal authorities confirm the recent arrest and lengthened prison sentence of a Scottsdale man whom failed to appear for his court sentencing in a tax fraud.

According to court documents, a judge sentenced Thomas Rampetsreiter to two years in federal prison. Rampetsreiter was also ordered pay more than $2.2 million restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

IRS investigators say he not only lied on his tax returns, but conspired to do so. The court ordered him to self-surrender to begin his sentence on October 13, 2020, but Rampetsreiter never showed up.

Police say they arrested Rampetsreiter in Florida where he was living at a hotel under an alias.

A Phoenix judge sentenced him on Monday to an additional nine months in federal prison.