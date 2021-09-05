High Pollution Advisory effective this week in Arizona

Arizona News

Citizens are warned about the dangers of pollution

PHOENIX, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is issuing a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) effective Sept. 6 & Sept. 7 for the Phoenix, Arizona area.

With the HPA in place, the ADEQ recommends limiting any outdoor activity, noting those with respiratory issues to take more caution.

Pollutants mostly come from automobiles, but power plants and other products such as paint, can also have an affect towards the ozone.

Exposure from high pollution can increase a chance of receiving respiratory problems, including bronchitis and other lung diseases. Symptoms include itchiness around the face, coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

The ADEQ recommends limiting time in a vehicle to avoid adding more pollution.