Human remains found in Mohave County

Arizona News

Investigation ongoing, autopsy scheduled

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office confirms human remains were found in an area north of Dolan Springs Thursday morning.

Deputies report their office received a call at about 7:30 a.m. The caller claimed they had found the remains of a dead body.

Authorities immediately responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has planned an autopsy.

Detectives say the autopsy should reveal the individual's identity and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage.