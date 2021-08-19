Arizona Supreme Court keeps new school tax alive, for now

Arizona News

May only be a brief win for public education

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a new tax on high earners approved by the state’s voters in November can remain in effect while a lower court determines if the money it raises for schools will exceed a constitutional spending limit.

But Thursday’s ruling from the high court may only be a brief win for public education advocates, and the one dissenting justice called Proposition 208 doomed.

The ruling said if the lower court decides that the spending limit is exceeded, it must declare Proposition 208 unconstitutional and void it entirely.

That's likely, since there is little room for new spending under the existing cap.