Northern Arizona Elite runner prepares Olympic path for breastfeeding mothers

Over a dozen mothers competing on behalf of USA

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - From soccer star Alex Morgan to sprinter Allyson Felix, it's more common to see top women competitors who have kids. However, it hasn't always been easy to be moms and champions.

Marathoner and new mother, Aliphine (al-uh-feen) Tuliamuk (too-lee-uh-mook) helped push for a big change at this year's games.

Olympic Marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk thought NOTHING could surpass her love of running until January when she gave birth to her daughter Zoe.

However, the Olympics without her daughter is exactly what Aliphine was facing after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in March breastfeeding moms could not bring them to Tokyo, due to covid protocols.

A ruling that would impact Aliphine, U-S soccer player Alex Morgan and a number of other athletes around the world. The top qualifying woman in the 2020 Olympic Marathon trials faced an unimaginable decision: Leaving Zoe behind for ten days or give up her lifelong dream of going for the gold.

Aliphine detailed her anguish on social media, alongside photos of breastfeeding Zoe. She and her partner Tim decided to have a baby after last years' games were postponed.

That she will run the Olympic Marathon seven months after giving birth is extraordinary. Determination that led her to appeal to the head of IOC asking its decision be reversed.

Soon after, it was Aliphine and other moms could bring their babies to Tokyo.

In her last days before heading to the Olympics, we met Aliphine at her training location in Flagstaff where she says she's doing some of the best runs of her LIFE, in-between Zoe's feedings.