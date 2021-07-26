Body of 4-year-old Pima County flood victim recovered
Search continues for Cottonwood teenager
PIMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recovery teams have found the body of a four-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in southeastern Arizona.
A volunteer spotted the body around 8:30 Monday morning. Graham County first responders had been search for the girl since Thursday night. Deputies say they got a call from a woman said she and her family were stuck on top of a her vehicle in a wash.
RELATED: AZ floods sweep 4-year-old away, authorities still searching
Rescue crews managed to pull most of the family to safety, but couldn't find the little girl. Her name as not yet been released.
The search goes on for a 16-year-old Cottonwood girl swept way by flood waters Saturday.
Comments