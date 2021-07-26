Body of 4-year-old Pima County flood victim recovered

PIMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recovery teams have found the body of a four-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in southeastern Arizona.

A volunteer spotted the body around 8:30 Monday morning. Graham County first responders had been search for the girl since Thursday night. Deputies say they got a call from a woman said she and her family were stuck on top of a her vehicle in a wash.

Rescue crews managed to pull most of the family to safety, but couldn't find the little girl. Her name as not yet been released.

The search goes on for a 16-year-old Cottonwood girl swept way by flood waters Saturday.