Arizona audit ballots and machines move locations again

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Ballots and voting machines in Arizona's Maricopa County were packed up and moved for a fourth time.

According to the Washington Post, the latest movement was necessary because the former basketball arena where the audit was taking place has been rented out next week for a gun show.

The ballots and machines were obtained using a legislative subpoena to undergo the Republican-led review and then turned over to a third party company, Cyber Ninjas.

Arizona's election results have been audited multiple times since November by the state and county.