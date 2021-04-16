Rep. Gosar responds to House Ethics complaint for first time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time, Rep. Paul Gosar, (D-Ariz.), is speaking out against accusations he played a role in the January 6th siege on Capitol Hill.

Last month, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, (D-Wash.), called for an investigation into Gosar's involvement in “instigating and aiding” the mob that stormed Congress. In a letter to the House Committee on Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics, Jayapal claimed the Congressman's "rhetoric and actions" spurred protestors to action. The letter makes similar accusations against Rep. Lauren Boebert, (R-Colo.), and Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Ala.).

Friday afternoon, Gosar, who represents Yuma County in Washington, responded to the Congresswoman's accusations, and her complaint. In his first public statement on the complaint he writes:

“Today, I submitted in writing to the House Committee on Ethics my statement in response to the baseless complaint filed by Ms. Jayapal. On January 6, 2021 I determined to invoke the Electoral Count Act of 1887, and the 12th Amendment to the United States Constitution, to object to the certification of Electors from Arizona. This is neither calamitous nor unethical. Indeed, in 2016, Democrat Members of Congress, led by Rep. Jayapal, invoked the same law to object to the certification of the 2016 Presidential election of Donald Trump. The illegitimacy of Ms. Jayapal’s claims, when she herself called for an objection of President Trump’s certification in January 2017 is duplicitous and tendentious. I have at all times conducted myself credibly and well within the acceptable norms of Congress. The assertion that I planned, created, assisted or otherwise participated in the riot on January 6 is malicious and patently false. Ms. Jayapal is fundamentally wrong. Her complaint is frivolous, ill-conceived and defamatory." -Rep. Paul Gosar, (D)-Ariz.)

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the January 6th riots. 140 law enforcement officers were also injured.