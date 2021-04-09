ADHS to celebrate opening of indoor mass-vaccination site

Arizona News

Location to be at ASU's Desert Financial Arena

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and partners will hold a commemorative event at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, to mark the opening of the indoor mass-vaccination site at Arizona State University's (ASU) Desert Financial Arena.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ will discuss this transition from ASU's Phoenix Municipal Stadium and how the shift to indoor sites will continue the state's vaccination momentum.

A recap of comments will be offered in Spanish. Dr. Christ and other speakers will be available afterward for questions.

Additional speakers:

Morgan Olsen, ASU Executive Vice President, Treasurer and CFO.

Brigadier General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Maria Cristina Fuentes, Director, Arizona Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family.

The direct address of the event is Media Center, ASU Desert Financial Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, Ariz. for those looking to attend in person. Entrance is accessible through the west side tunnel.

A livestream option is also available for anyone looking to watch virtually.