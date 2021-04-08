Ducey appoints first female leader of Arizona National Guard

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey has appointed the first female leader of the Arizona National Guard.

Brig. Den. Kerry Muehlenbeck assumed command Thursday of both the 8,300 guard members, and the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs' civilian employees.

WATCH NOW: Gov. Ducey announces the appointment of Brig. Den. Kerry Muehlenbeck

Gen. Muehlenbeck replaces Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, who helped oversee logistics for Arizona's coronavirus response. Gen. McGuire is retiring, and may seek elected office.

Muehlenbeck began her military career at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. She joined the National Guard after leaving active duty in 1997.