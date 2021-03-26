Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
today at 1:27 pm
Published 1:22 pm

Ducey wants to send troops to Arizona’s southern border

Azcentral.com

Governor requests federal funding to pay for National Guard soldiers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) wants to deploy the National Guard to Arizona's southern border to help with the increasing influx of undocumented immigrants.

Gov. Ducey expressed his desires in a tweet sent shortly after a phone conversations with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He writes:

It's still unclear how many troops the governor wants to send to the border. His office isn't releasing any details on where soldiers may be deployed. However, a spokesperson for Ducey told News 11's Crystal Jimenez “we want them deployed where they’re needed."

The governor's request comes at a time when U.S. Border Patrol is reporting a spike in migrant apprehensions. It's the largest seen in 20-years.

Border Patrol confirms it will erect soft-sided structures in Yuma and Tucson to temporarily house asylum seekers. However, agents have released few details on those plans.

Gov. Ducey last sent the National Guard to the border in 2018 to help deal with a similar surge in asylum seekers.

