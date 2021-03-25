New England Patriots player and Phoenix man save a woman being attacked in Tempe

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY) - According to AZCentral, an NFL player was one of the two Good Samaritans who saved a woman who was being attacked in a Tempe park and held the suspect until police could arrest him last week.

The Tempe Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning awarding and honoring the two men who saved a 71-year-old woman that was being attacked at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Saturday, reported by AZCentral.

One was Justin Herron, an offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. The other was Murry Rogers, a Phoenix resident. Both were presented with "Outstanding Service" awards by Tempe police.

Herron said that he was working out at Kiwanis Park near Mill Avenue and All America Way on Saturday morning when he heard screams. Herron investigated the sound and encountered a man, later identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, attacking and threatening to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman.



The NFL player nor Rogers knew the victim before the incident. Both the men say they felt obligated to help a woman in need.