Governor declares March ‘Arizona Problem Gambling Awareness Month’

Arizona News

Gov. Doug Ducey spreads awareness about gambling addiction

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's an addiction that affects more than 6-million Americans. And, like all addictions it's an uncontrollable need that feels like it can never be quenched.

So, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared the month of March as Arizona Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Along with the Department of Gaming they've launched a new campaign aimed at educating and spreading awareness.

The #awareness+action campaign hopes to get Arizonans to invest a little time on their friends and family. Gaming experts say that those dealing with gambling addiction have become masters of secracy.

Some signs that someone you know may be dealing with gambling addiction is a constant need to borrow money, suspected of theft and withdrawn.

Gambling addictions can lead to a wide range of unfortunate circumstances if not addressed early. Many lose their jobs, their relationships fail and are left in financial ruin.

The campaign hopes Arizonans will take to social media to spread the word. But, if you suffer from a gambling addiction or you suspect someone of being an addict you can visit the Arizona Department of Gaming's website for more information.