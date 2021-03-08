Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
today at 7:05 pm
Published 6:55 pm

Video of Scottsdale shoppers’ brawl goes viral

@gendenslow/Twitter

Two women cited for in-store smackdown - video now viewed more than 10 million times.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two women have been cited for their role in a viral smackdown inside a Scottsdale Bath & Body Works store.

The brawl broke out Saturday inside Scottdale's Fashion Square mall. Witnesses say it started with an argument over the women's spots in the checkout line.

A video of the melee posted on Twitter has now been viewed more than 10 million times. A warning: some may find the video, and some of the language used, disturbing.

Scottsdale Police say they cited two women, a 25-year-old and a 45-year-old for assault and disorderly conduct before they left the store. No one got hurt.

Must See Video
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content