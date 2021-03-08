Video of Scottsdale shoppers’ brawl goes viral

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two women have been cited for their role in a viral smackdown inside a Scottsdale Bath & Body Works store.

The brawl broke out Saturday inside Scottdale's Fashion Square mall. Witnesses say it started with an argument over the women's spots in the checkout line.

A video of the melee posted on Twitter has now been viewed more than 10 million times. A warning: some may find the video, and some of the language used, disturbing.

A whole fight just happened at bath & body works 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m dying pic.twitter.com/ocumzj8G9f — Genevieve (@gendenslow) March 6, 2021

Scottsdale Police say they cited two women, a 25-year-old and a 45-year-old for assault and disorderly conduct before they left the store. No one got hurt.