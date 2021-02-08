President Biden takes virtual tour of Arizona vaccine site

Arizona News

Availability of shots remains a concern across the state

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday took a virtual tour of the mass vaccination site at State Farm Arena in Glendale.

Under normal circumstances, the arena is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. It's now home to the state's largest 24/7 coronavirus vaccine clinic. Healthcare workers there have administered more than 160,000 doses since mid-January. They're now giving out around 8,000 shots a day.

President Biden and Vice President Harris heard from Arizona Department of Health Services chief, Dr. Cara Christ, about the state's efforts to vaccinate its residents, and responded to her concerns about the shortage of shots.

"We found out we didn't quite have the supply of vaccine we thought initially, we're all set now, but we're exceeding that number." said Biden.

He went on to express confidence that availability will catch up with demand. The President hopes to exceed his administration's pledge to administer 100-million doses by 100 days.

"Things are beginning to click. People are beginning to feel that they can find their way to get the vaccine." he said.

Biden also urged healthcare workers to get the vaccine to those who need it most, but may have the hardest time gaining access to it.

"It really does matter that we have access to the people most in need and most affected by the Covid crisis dying at faster rates, getting sick at faster rates, but not being available, not being able to get in the mix, and so equity is a big thing." said Biden.

Other stadiums across the country could soon follow State Farm Arena's lead. The NFL has offered up all 32 of its venues for use as mass vaccination sites.