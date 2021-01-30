Arizona economy recovering from COVID

Arizona News

Experts say rebound varies by industry and location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - University of Arizona research shows the state's economy has seen substantial recovery toward its pre-pandemic peak. However, the level of recovery varies among job sector, and by location.

Professor George Hammond of the UofA's Eller Economi Business and Research Center says, as of December, the state has replaced more than two-thirds of the more than 294,000 jobs lost in early 2020. But, Hammond says, the leisure and hospitality industries' recoveries has been far slower.

Trade, transportation, and utilities have all seen growth in jobs, but the pandemic continues to paralyze restaurants, hotels, and tourists attractions.

Hammond also notes, Maricopa County is outpacing the rest of the state for economic recovery. He says the Phoenix area “is completely responsible for the state’s job growth since June.”