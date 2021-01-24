Two inmates escape from Arizona prison

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) announced two inmates have escaped from Arizona State Prison-Florence Saturday.

The two inmates are John B. Charpiot and David T. Harmon.

The ADCRR said the inmates were accounted for at a 4pm count Saturday afternoon. However, at the 8:30pm count they were no where to be found.

According to the ADCRR, Charpiot was sentenced 35 years to prison in 2011 after being convicted for molestation of a child and sexual abuse.

Harmon was sentenced in 2012 after being convicted 100 years for kidnapping charges and second degree burglary charges.

Both inmates are considered medium-custody inmates.

It hasn't been revealed how the inmates escaped, but the ADCRR said finding the fugitives is a top priority.

Anyone with information on the fugitive's whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Tune in to the Early Edition at 5pm mountain for an update from the ADCRR.