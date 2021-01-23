Recreational marijuana sales get underway in Phoenix area

Arizona News

Scottsdale dispensaries see long lines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Legal recreational marijuana sales got underway in the Phoenix area Friday.

Dozens of dispensaries across the state got the green light to start selling legal pot when the state approved their recreational licenses. Many shops saw long lines.

Voters across the state gave legal weed the thumbs up in November. People 21 and older can now have up to an ounce of marijuana for use in their homes, but it remains illegal in public places, like parks and restaurants.

It's also illegal to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuna.

One Yuma dispensary did get its license approved, but has not announced when it will begin selling pot to the general public. It, like most of the establishments who had their licenses approved, previously sold only to medical clients.