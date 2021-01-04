Arizona’s minimum wage increases by 15-cents

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona minimum wage got a 15-cent boost in the new year, rising to $12.15 an hour.

Last year, the lawmakers raised the minimum wage by a full dollar. The National Council of State Legislatures says the state has the 5th highest minimum wage in the country.

Washington, D.C. leads the country with $15 an hour. California's minimum just climbed to $14, making it number two. It's followed by Washington state and Massachusetts. Both raised their wage to $13.50 on January 1st.

The minimum wage in Flagstaff now rivals that of the nation's capitol. It's jump to $15 an hour is the result of a 2016 municipal ballot proposition, that the city council later amended.

Arizona has raised its minimum every year since 2017 when the minimum wage was $10 an hour.