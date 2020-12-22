Arizona’s coronavirus death toll tops 8,000

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona state health officials reported an additional 153 deaths from coronavirus Tuesday. It's the second highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

8,125 Arizonans have now lost their lives to the virus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) also confirmed 5,869 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 467,215.

In addition, more than 4,000 coronavirus patients are now in Arizona hospitals. Hospitalizations are also setting new records during the second wave.

The Pima County Health Department warned Monday that Tucson's health care system is in danger of being overwhelmed.

