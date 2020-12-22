Arizona Senate announces new guidelines ahead of legislative session

Arizona News

Masks and temperature checks to be a must

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Senate Tuesday announced a new set of coronavirus-related safety guidelines for the upcoming legislative session.

When the state legislature convenes on January 11th, anyone entering the Senate building must have their temperature checked upon arrival, and must wear a mask at all times.

The guidelines also call for six-feet of social distancing whenever possible. They also prohibit handshakes, or other types of physical contact, during committee meetings and gatherings.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, (R-District 1), warned failing to comply with the rules could result in an early end to the session.

State lawmakers shut down their buildings last month and cut the 2020 session short because of recent surges in new cases across the state.