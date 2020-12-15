Arizona adds 4,000+ new coronavirus cases

Arizona News

Health officials report startling increase in averages

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another 4,134 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to more than 424,000.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) also reported another 64 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to more than 7,400.

ADHS says the rolling seven-day averages of additional cases and deaths have more than doubled over the past two weeks. On November 30th, the state recorded 3,499 new cases. By Monday, that number had climbed to 7,772. ADHS added 25 deaths on the 30th - 58 on Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations surpassed 3,700 Monday. That breaks another record. At the peak of this summer's surge, 3,517 patients were hospitalized.