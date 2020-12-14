Arizona receives first shipment of coronavirus vaccine
Phoenix and Tucson to get first rounds of shots
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first shipment of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Arizona Monday morning.
The state's first shipment of the vaccine will go to the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas before smaller counties and Native American tribes begin receiving their shipments.
Maricopa County health officials posted a photo to social media documenting the delivery:
Vaccine has arrived!— Public Health (@Maricopahealth) December 14, 2020
We are excited to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. The countdown to dispensing is on... pic.twitter.com/F7qf6VJ428
Maricopa County is expected to get 47,000 doses. Pima County will get 11,000.
Arizona will receive its largest vaccine shipment next week. The doses will then be spread across the state.
Comments