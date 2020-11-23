Pima County asks residents to observe curfew voluntarily

Arizona News

Request comes day after highest one-day new case spike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pima County health officials are asking residents to observe a 10 p.m. curfew to discourage people from going to parties, bars, and other social events that could spread coronavirus.

The Pima County Health Department says it doesn't have the authority to order a curfew, so it's appealing to the public to comply. It's trying to lessen the risk of infection ahead of holiday gatherings.

The voluntary curfew will run from Monday through December 31st. Health officials announced it one day after Pima County saw its highest one-day spike in cases since the start of the pandemic.