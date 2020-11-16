Arizona coronavirus cases climb by nearly 1,500

Arizona News

Statewide cases approach 277,000

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials confirmed another 1,476 cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 276,912.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported no additional deaths from the virus. The state's death toll stands at 6,302.

ADHS said the number of hospitalizations also continues to trend upwards.

Health officials have linked the recent surge in coronavirus to the reopening of businesses and school. They've also said the public is experiencing fatigue with precautions such as mask-wearing, and social distancing.