McSally concedes to Kelly

Senator calls opponent to offer congratulations more than a week after the election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sen. Martha McSally, (R-Ariz.) has conceded. More than a week after most major news outlets called race for opponent Mark Kelly, she has called him to offer her congratulations.

McSally released this statement about the race Friday afternoon:

"With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race. I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best.



It has been an absolute honor to fight for and serve Arizona in the U.S. Senate, especially during these unprecedented times. Thanks to Governor Ducey for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to serve. I will always be inspired by the strength, resilience, innovation, and compassion that I witnessed from Arizonans as I traveled throughout our great state. I will never forget what I learned from all of you.



I will miss engaging with Arizonans to hear their challenges and how I could help when I deployed to D.C. I am so grateful for the opportunity to solve many problems through legislation, secure funding and pandemic relief for Arizona, deliver results to constituents getting the run around from bureaucracies, and fight for the hardworking people of our amazing state. While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race. I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign. Like nearly everything in my life, it was a high-risk, high-purpose fight. Thank you to all my faithful wingmen and wingwomen. I am proud of our effort, as we truly left it all out on the field.



After fighting for our country for more than three decades—the last nine in the political arena—I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest.



Thank you, Arizona! It's been an honor to serve you, and I know our future is bright and blessed.”

McSally lost her 2016 bid for the U.S. Senate to Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) then appointed her to fill the late Sen. John McCain's seat until a special election could be held.

Her defeat means Arizona will be represented by two Democratic senators for the first time in 70-years.