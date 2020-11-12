Arizona health chief urges caution and masks ahead of holidays

Arizona News

ADHS director suggests strategy for Thanksgiving gatherings

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The head of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) wants people to make safety a priority as they plan their holiday gatherings. Dr. Cara Christ offered several strategies for safe celebrations in a video released Thursday.

Dr. Christ said coronavirus cases are on the rise statewide. Arizona added nearly 1,400 new cases on Thursday alone. The virus claimed another 112 lives. The state now has a 9% positivity rate. That's below the benchmark needed to keep businesses and schools open, but much higher than health officials would like.

She said all age groups are seeing increases, but those between 20 and 44 still make up the bulk of new cases. College-aged patients make up most of the cases in that age range.

Watch Dr. Christ's full video here:

Dr. Christ reassured Arizonans that the state is prepared. She says it now has upgraded testing and tracing abilities, but emphasized prevention over treatment. She urged people to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and was their hands. She also said it's particularly important to get a flu shot this year.

Christ said most of the new cases are community spread. That's why, she said, planning safe holiday gatherings is essential. She suggested several strategies including:

Hold gatherings outside

Create and maintain distance between guests

Increase ventilation in indoor settings (i.,e. open windows and doors)

Reduce size of gathering (invite fewer guests)

Celebrate virtually

Wash hands frequently

Provide guests with masks and make hand sanitizer easily available

Do Black Friday shopping on line

Dr. Christ said the health department is working on procuring the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is approved and available. She says frontline workers and the state's most vulnerable residents will be the initial priority.