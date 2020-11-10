Ducey releases video update on Arizona coronavirus

Full transcript of Gov. Ducey's message:

Across the country, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, including in Arizona. And I want you to know: public health is working 24/7 to contain and treat this virus.

Our goal is to protect public health, and to keep our economy safely open and moving. We know that both are important to the health and well-being of Arizonans.

We’ve taken actions in Arizona to limit the spread and combat the virus.

We’ve invested $150 million in our hospitals, for the purchase of PPE, ventilators, and staffing support.

We’ve expanded testing, with easy access and rapid results.

And we’ve implemented mitigation strategies and enforcement to ensure businesses can open safely while doing their part to combat the spread.

We will continue to take every action necessary to protect public health, while also recognizing that all our actions have impacts on peoples’ lives in so many ways.

I know it’s been a long year, and we all want to get back to normal. But that’s not in the cards right now. Cases are spiking again across the country, and we need to keep our guard up. There’s hope on the horizon – the news of a successful vaccine is really positive – but until that’s available, we need to rededicate ourselves to our best behaviors:

Wear a mask;

Maintain physical distancing;

Wash your hands;

Stay home when you’re sick;

AND remember: gatherings with family and friends from outside of your household are no safer than going to the grocery store. ⁠Protect yourself and them by wearing a mask.

I can’t stress this enough. These are simple steps, and as we’ve seen, they can make a real difference.

For more information visit azhealth.gov.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience. God Bless.