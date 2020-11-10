Arizona sees another one-day spike in new coronavirus cases

Arizona News

Rolling average for deaths quadruples in two weeks

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials confirmed more than 3,400 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. That's the most in one day since late July. It brings the statewide case total to 263,133.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) also reported 28 more deaths. That raises the statewide death toll to 6,192. In addition, health officials say the state's rolling average for virus-related deaths quadrupled in two weeks.

Johns Hopkins University data shows the state's 7-day rolling average rose from 6.43 deaths per day on October 26 to 26 deaths daily on November 9.

The 3,434 cases reported Tuesday were the most since July 25, when the state saw cases climb by 3,748. At that time Arizona was considered a coronavirus hotspot.